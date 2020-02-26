NAPOLEON — The Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HOPE Services) held its annual strategic plan review last week.
The board met reviewed its 2019-21 strategic plan, with significant events of 2019 reviewed and areas of focus for 2020 discussed.
Superintendent Steve Tucker provided a brief background on the development of the board’s strategic plan. Department heads were asked to bring to the table critical issues under discussion in their specific areas (advocacy, early intervention, employment, etc.). This information was then blended with local issues and concerns. The intent was to develop a plan that aligns with local, state and national objectives.
Theresa Myles, fiscal coordinator, provided an overview of the board’s 2019 fiscal operations. Actual revenue exceeded budgeted revenue by $1.2 million. The primary factors for the variance are attributable to increased tax collections from the Rover Pipeline, and receipt of the board’s 2016 Medicaid cost report settlement. Actual expenses came in $925,000 under budget.
Moving to operations, 2019 saw the completion of the board’s transition out of direct services in adult and employment services. The state of Ohio is under a federal mandate for county boards of developmental disabilities to cease providing direct services, with limited exceptions, by 2024. With this change in operations, a board subcommittee has been created to examine the current and future facility needs. Community education will continue to be a focus in 2020. It was noted that while the board’s mission has not changed, how it accomplishes that mission has.
A commitment to supporting agency and independent service providers was stressed. Tucker stated that “providers are under increasing pressure to remain profitable, and to recruit and retain staff in the current economic climate. We all need to work together in order to be successful.”
It was noted that collaborative efforts between county boards, the provider community, and the state led to increased funding in the bi-annual state budget allowing for a wage increase for direct service professionals for the first time in 15 years.
To ensure that employment remained a priority for persons served by the board, the position of employment first manager was created to ensure that Henry County’s employment numbers remain among the top in the state. It was noted the critical role the Henry County Transportation Network plays in making employment a reality in Henry County. Lack of transportation is a major obstacle in most counties, and nationally, for persons with disabilities to find and retain employment.
Advocacy efforts remain a priority. Empowering individuals, receiving services, to take more control over their lives has been proven to lead to more successful outcomes. In 2019, there were 43 total inclusion/educational opportunities available. In 2020, the self-advocate group, Voices of HOPE, will be visiting providers and making presentations to civic organizations in the community.
The board reaffirmed its commitment to Special Olympics and supporting recreational activities. Participation in the Young Athletes program doubled in 2019. Partnering with community groups, such as the Four County Career Center Business Professionals, has provided for growth in the number of opportunities available for school-age children. Randy Barnes, Special Olympics coordinator, noted that “work continues on expanding integrated sports programs. Currently there is one basketball team and one bowling team.”
The Early Intervention (EI) program continues to see growth. Enrollment is up approximately 30% from the prior year. The EI department is partnering with Henry County Help Me Grow with monthly playgroups. In 2020, the EI program will be exploring virtual visits as an option for providing services.
Kristie Humbert, EI director, noted that “virtual visitation would allow services to be provided in instances such as a child’s or family member’s illness. Typically, the visit would need to be rescheduled. Virtual visitation would allow us to stay on schedule and not disrupt services in those cases.”
Administratively, with the completion of the transition process, the board will need a thorough review of current policies and procedures. The service and support administration department continues to work on the board’s waiting list with the goal of having everyone on the list reassessed by Dec. 31.
