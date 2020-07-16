• Defiance County
StoryWalk:
The Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., is offering a StoryWalk behind the library today and Aug. 4-6 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Take a river-side stroll with the family while reading "Hoot and Peep" by Lita Judge (a Penguin Random House publication).
For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.
