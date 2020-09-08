• Defiance County
Storybook Walk :
Throughout September, visit the Storybook Walk behind Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a chance to win a copy of David LaRochelle’s “It’s a Tiger” and a DPLS tote bag. Either stop inside and fill out an entry form while the library is open, or share a picture of your stroll to the contest Facebook post between 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.