Storybook Adventure
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

The Women’s Giving Circle recently donated $3,000 for the sixth annual Storybook Adventure from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium. Discussing the donation are Jackie Williams (left), founding member of Storybook Adventure; and Deb Hench, president of the Women’s Giving Circle. Author/illustrator Daniel Kirk was selected as the children’s author for the event. The family-friendly event will feature an author meet-and-greet, puppet performances by Mazza Museum, crafts, games and more. All events are free and open to the public.

