The Women’s Giving Circle recently donated $3,000 for the sixth annual Storybook Adventure from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium. Discussing the donation are Jackie Williams (left), founding member of Storybook Adventure; and Deb Hench, president of the Women’s Giving Circle. Author/illustrator Daniel Kirk was selected as the children’s author for the event. The family-friendly event will feature an author meet-and-greet, puppet performances by Mazza Museum, crafts, games and more. All events are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.