The Storybook Adventure was held Saturday on the Defiance College campus with loads of activities for area youngsters. Along with puppet shows, musical performances and face painting, the first 400 kids received a free children’s book by Daniel Kirk. Shown with their new books are Isaiah Flores (left), Allan Brubaker, with Jennifer Lantz (right) and Carla Higgins of Storybook Adventure.
