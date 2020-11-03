• Defiance County

DPLS contest:

During November, those age 11 and up are invited to participate in the Defiance Public Library System’s Six-word Story Contest. Share your original six-word story using the form found at tinyurl.com/y69r92lu. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place.

For more information, visit defiancelibrary.org or follow the library on social media.

