• Defiance County
DPLS contest:
During November, those age 11 and up are invited to participate in the Defiance Public Library System’s Six-word Story Contest. Share your original six-word story using the form found at tinyurl.com/y69r92lu. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place.
For more information, visit defiancelibrary.org or follow the library on social media.
