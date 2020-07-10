Thunderstorms in local counties caused sporadic damage Thursday and Friday.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigated a semi whose trailer flipped due to high winds at 6:16 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lane of U.S. 24, just east of Ohio 109 near Liberty Center.
U.S. 24’s westbound lanes were temporarily closed there while first responders and wrecker crews processed the scene.
The driver, Singh Mandeep, 24, Modesto, Calif., was not injured.
Damage was heavy to the trailer.
Meanwhile, the same storm caused a large tree branch to break at 104 W. North St. in Liberty Center Thursday evening. It came down on power lines and the house, but the occupants were unharmed.
The Liberty Center Fire Department responded to both incidents.
A third damage report Thursday was noted from Defiance County when lightning struck a tree at a residence at 12873 Blosser Road, just north of Sherwood, around 7 p.m. Thursday. The residence’s basement filled with smoke, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Farmer Township Fire Department and Sherwood Rescue were called to the incident.
Additional thunderstorms rolled through the area Friday, bringing heavy rain and some wind.
The latter downed some limbs, including a large branch of a tree at 27708 Jewell Road, just north of U.S. 24, around noon. The limb came down across the residence’s driveway and nearby power lines.
South Richland Township, Jewell and Ridgeville Township fire departments were called for a possible fire, but no serious damage resulted, according to law enforcement sources.
