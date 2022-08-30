storm damage photo

The remains of a camper destroyed during high winds late Monday afternoon sits along Ohio 15in Defiance County, just north of Immaculate Conception Church. The camper was being towed by a pickup truck which also flipped, but the driver was not injured. Damage was reported throughout the area. See related photo on page A1.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Severe storms that rolled through the area late Monday afternoon caused scattered wind damage throughout the area.

