Severe storms that rolled through the area late Monday afternoon caused scattered wind damage throughout the area.
Severe storms that rolled through the area late Monday afternoon caused scattered wind damage throughout the area.
But one location in particular — on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance — saw damage at several residences while a camper passing through there was destroyed around 5:30 p.m.
The camper was being towed by an eastbound pickup truck on Ohio 15 near Immaculate Conception Church — just east of Glenburg Road — when high winds turned the vehicles over, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. The camper was completely destroyed while the pickup also sustained considerable damage.
The driver was not seriously injured, but Tiffin Township EMS transported two persons well after the crash in a non-emergency situation, according to radio scanner traffic.
The damage was not confined to the pickup and trailer.
Trees at a residence directly across from the church where the trailer came to rest were significantly damaged while a small shed was severely damaged as well.
At a residence to the west next door, a large blue spruce was snapped off while a tree across Glenburg Road was damaged as was another one on the church property.
And at a residence to the east of where the trailer was destroyed, a mattress appeared to have been pinned against a garage.
“All of those houses had damage, either to siding or the roof,” said Engel.
He also reported that trees were damaged in the nearby Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area with one tree temporarily blocking a road there.
In Defiance, two large trees were destroyed on the Defiance College campus in separate locations. One came down on Sessions Street near North Clinton Street and struck a car and a utility line; the other snapped off near the college library. This is the third time this year that a storm destroyed a large tree on the college campus.
Elsewhere, damage was scattered about the area from Hicksville into Henry County while power reportedly had been knocked out in Paulding late Monday afternoon.
The storms struck some time after the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.