Isolated thunderstorms caused damage and power outages in northern Henry County late Tuesday afternoon.
Some of the most visible damage was along Ohio 109, just north of Liberty Center, where a number of large spruce trees were uprooted and blown over.
But, perhaps, most impactful to the public at-large was damage on U.S. 6, between Henry County roads 17 and 18, northwest of Napoleon. There, a large tree went down at a residence and struck power lines, temporarily knocking out electricity and briefly closing U.S. 6 around 6 p.m. while backing up traffic.
The power lines are within the city of Napoleon's coverage area. Napoleon officials, who operate their own municipal electric facility, said power was restored within a couple hours.
They also had to deal with a brief power outage inside the Napoleon city limits when a feeder pole was struck by lightning on Appian Avenue.
Other damage was scattered throughout northern Henry County.
An electric power pole with a transformer was blown over on County Road 19, north of County Road V. The pole was leaning at about a 45-degree angle over the road, with the electric line coming down across the pavement.
A sheriff's deputy monitored the road as traffic was blocked off temporarily until Toledo Edison could repair the pole.
According to the sheriff's office, a power pole also was damaged on Henry County Road 6C, south of County Road U, as well as on Liberty Center's Maple Street.
As temperatures rose well into the 80s Tuesday, several isolated storms formed in the afternoon in northwest Ohio, according to radar images, advancing in a northerly or northwest direction. The storms brought high winds and heavy rains where they struck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.