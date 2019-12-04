Some northside neighborhoods have taken on the appearance of construction zones this week as crews from Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, work to install new storm sewers. The areas affected west of North Clinton Street are Ralston and Carter avenues and Elbert, Nicholas and Hilton streets. Work is also being done in the area of Latchaw Drive. The city of Defiance is continuing efforts to separate storm and sanitary sewers as mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to eliminate the possibility of raw sewage entering local rivers and streams. In some areas, new water lines are also being installed. Here, a crew from Vernon Nagel Inc. is working in a trench along Carter Avenue to place the new storm sewer.
