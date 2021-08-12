A line of thunderstorms that moved through northwest Ohio Wednesday afternoon took down trees and limbs while producing related power outages and significant damage in Fulton County.
A possible tornado may have struck the south edge of Fayette, due north of Archbold in northwest Fulton County.
The mid-afternoon storm uprooted several large leaf-bearing trees there along Ohio 66, snapped off several mature pine and spruce trees, and damaged a home’s roof and windows.
The damage was centered on Cynthia Drive, just west of Fayette High School on the south part of town.
The area is located east of Ohio 66, and on the other side of the state route a damage path was evident as well along West Gamble Road (Fulton County Road R). Although the damage was not as significant there, a small patch of cornfield along the road was flattened while tree limbs were snapped off as well.
A variety of persons were engaged early Wednesday evening in the cleanup in Fayette, with chainsaws buzzing in the background. Limbs and branches were piled along Cynthia Drive, a short street that runs between Rehn Drive and East Gamble Road.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton also sustained considerable damage from the same storm system.
Elsewhere, damage was scattered, but most areas saw heavy rain.
Numerous trees were taken down or damaged in a corridor roughly running from Defiance to Hicksville, although this was believed to be caused by high winds.
Hicksville’s tree damage occurred on streets such as West High and Spencerville, and temporarily caused traffic interruptions before village work crews took care of the debris. A barn also was damaged in the Hicksville area, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
In Defiance, a similar situation occurred with trees downed on East River Drive. Although these didn’t completely block the road, trees and limbs made travel difficult until city crews removed the hazards.
A large tree also took down power lines in a yard on Defiance’s Northwood Drive west of Carpenter Road while a utility pole topped with an electrical transformer came down there as well.
City firefighters were called to three or four locations to check on downed power lines, according to Defiance’s assistant fire chief, Tim Bowling.
Area counties had been under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Before the storms went through, those counties were within an “enhanced” threat area for severe weather, equating to three on a scale of five.
On the front page: A tree was blown over in this Northwood Drive yard in Defiance Wednesday afternoon, taking down power lines and an electrical transformer (pictured in the background). The same storm system caused damage in several areas, including Fayette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.