Storm damage was scattered throughout northwest Ohio from a storm that passed through late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
Perhaps the most impactful damage was caused by a series of large electrical poles that went down on Standley Road in Defiance County, between Fruit Ridge Road and Ohio 18 in Richland Township. This knocked out power to residents in parts of eastern Defiance County, including those in Ayersville, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
But residents as far as away as New Bavaria and Hamler in Henry County were out of power too on Saturday, perhaps from the same line. They reported that power might not be restored for several days.
Late Saturday afternoon, an Akron-area electric contractor, J.W. Didado was working at the corner of Fruit Ridge and Standley roads on the power poles, although the lines belong to Toledo Edison. According to TE's website, outages were ongoing Saturday in numerous locations with general references to the restoration of power by 11 p.m. on Monday.
While JW Didado was working on the downed power poles on Standley, another firm (Wright) was seen at several locations to provide security. Roads were blocked to traffic at Ohio routes 18 and 281, just east of Defiance, and at Harris and Standley roads, for example.
This wasn't the only location for storm damage in Defiance County, however, as some was reported in the Hicksville area, according to Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse. This included a barn on an agricultural property at the northeast corner of Ohio 18 and Rosedale Road, east of Hicksville.
The barn was obliterated and the debris was strewn in a discernible pattern in an adjacent field. Four small grain bins on the same property near the barn appeared to be unharmed.
Rittenhouse said the roof of a barn also was torn off on Casebere-Miller Road while Engel informed The Crescent-News of possible damage in Adams Township near Ridgeville Corners.
According to Rittenhouse, a small tornado — perhaps rated EF1 with winds exceeding 85 miles per hour — was reported in northern Paulding County.
"It did touch down somewhere north of (U.S.) 24, then it lifted and came back down in Paulding County," said Rittenhouse.
She said a National Weather Service official visited an area in the Harlan, Ind./Antwerp area to survey damage there, and also visited the Hicksville area to assess things.
Damage also occurred in other area locations, such as an area east of Napoleon.
A small barn on Henry County Road P3, just west of U.S. 6, southeast of Napoleon, was taken down while two large trees at separate residents nearby were severely damaged and a barn on Ohio 110, just east of Napoleon was flattened. Among other local damage observed was an large uprooted eastern red cedar tree on Henry County Road 424, east of Napoleon.
The damage was not surprising if measured against the storm predictions and warnings issued Friday evening.
On Friday, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center had placed the area in a severe weather risk category of 3 on a scale of 5, with areas around Fort Wayne in a 4. Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Defiance and Paulding counties late Friday night, with weather warning sirens sounding in Defiance just before midnight.
