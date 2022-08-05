Wednesday's severe thunderstorm caused scattered damage in Defiance and the area, according to the National Weather Service's North Webster, Ind. office.
The damage in Defiance was most disruptive on the east side where a couple of electric poles went down, including one with a transformer attached. That one crossed Ottawa Avenue and blocked traffic until the mess could be cleaned up.
Large tree branches that fell also caused some damage around town while a whole maple tree snapped off at its roots on the former school property on Arabella Street. Two trees went down there during the last damaging thunderstorm on June 14.
The same storm in June caused damage at the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, when four vehicles were struck. None were damaged there Wednesday, but the building was hit when a large branch from the same tree — a large oak — fell onto the roof.
Eastside power was knocked out for some customers, and the city's traffic lights on Second Street, between the Auglaize River and Greenhouse Avenue, went blank over night and into Thursday morning before being restored.
The only major structural damage to a home in Defiance appeared to be at 818 Riverside Ave. where a tree struck a house's roof. Next door at 820 Riverside Ave., a boat was damaged when it was hit by a large spruce tree that was bent over and destroyed.
Areas outside of Defiance also experienced scattered damage. Areas near Liberty Center, for example, also sustained tree damage, according to meteorologist Nathan Marsili, speaking from the agency's North Webster, Ind. office that issues forecasts for northwest Ohio. And scattered tree damage occurred in Napoleon and just east of Defiance as well.
While much of the damaged observed on Thursday concerned deciduous trees such as maples and oaks, the top of a large blue spruce also was snapped off on Napoleon's Lamar Lane on the town's east side.
Wind was the culprit in Wednesday's storms.
The NWS received a report of a 65-mile per hour gust on Wednesday near Napoleon, noted Marsili.
While rain chances persist through early next week, he said Thursday that Monday's forecast could bring a chance again for severe weather, but added that this was "a little unclear" at the time.
Crescent-News reporter Alyssa Barajas contributed to this story.
