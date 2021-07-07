Thunderstorms that rolled through the area Wednesday dropped heavy rain and caused isolated damage, tipping over a semi and damaging a barn and a house in Paulding County.
The semi was westbound on U.S. 24 near Paulding County Road 143 — just west of the Defiance County line — when it was knocked over at about 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol which handled the crash scene.
The driver, whose name was unavailable, was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, a Patrol trooper told The Crescent-News.
Meanwhile, the roof of a barn just north of U.S. 24 and the crash scene was partially torn off while a house a bit further east along County Road 143 was damaged.
Metal roof debris was scattered southeast of the barn along County Road 143, just south of U.S. 24, near a railroad crossing. A stop sign for northbound traffic on Road 143 was twisted around and damaged while two yield signs at the crossing were broken off and/or knocked down.
Authorities replaced the stop sign with a temporary one.
The semi crash caused authorities to shut down U.S. 24’s westbound lanes for awhile.
The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several areas, including parts of Defiance and Paulding counties at 5:54 p.m. as the storm approached.
Paulding County EMS Director Ed Bohn said he has contacted the NWS about the storm as it is not known with certainty whether a small tornado came through.
The same storm caused temporary flooding at Ohio 249 and U.S. 127 west of Ney, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. And it knocked down some trees and limbs in the Delaware Bend area and on roads such as Limbaugh, Slough and Switzer, Engel indicated.
A smattering of downed limbs were apparent in and around Defiance following the storm.
A storm cell that moved through Williams County appears to have briefly interrupted the county’s 911 service, although calls are rerouted when this happens, according to Sheriff Tom Kochert.
Otherwise, Williams County saw some very heavy rainfall.
“We got a ton of rain along the state line corridor,” Kochert said.
Those storms represented the second round of heavier weather Wednesday. Most area counties saw heavy rains in certain spots from mid-afternoon through early evening.
Southern Henry County — particularly Deshler — experienced heavy rains and some wind damage. A large tree was downed on the village’s east side while other limbs broke off as well after a storm rolled through around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.