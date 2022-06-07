OTTAWA — A severe thunderstorm that rolled through parts of northwest Ohio early Monday evening caused scattered damage throughout Putnam County, including a partial roof collapse and a fire possibly caused by a lightning strike.
According to Putnam County EMA Director Brian Hilvers, the partial roof collapse occurred at the Ottoville Hardware & Furniture Company, at 145 Third St. in that southwest Putnam County town.
It appeared that no one was inside the building and there were no injuries, according to radio scanner traffic from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The Ottoville Fire Department was dispatched to the incident at 6:24 p.m. Monday.
Shortly thereafter, Ottawa firefighters were called to a house fire in that Putnam County town as well. Hilvers noted that this fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.
Damage was caused to a second floor and attic, he indicated.
Some tree damage was reported elsewhere in Putnam County, including Pandora, according to Hilvers.
While wind and lightning did some damage in Putnam County, rainfall amounts were a big story there as well. Hilvers noted that four inches or more fell in some places.
The National Weather Service's thunderstorm outlook for Monday had placed area counties in a "marginal" risk area for severe weather. On a scale of five, this equates to a one while a two denotes a "slight" chance for severe weather and a three is an "enhanced" risk, for example.
