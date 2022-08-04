A severe thunderstorm blew through Defiance Wednesday packing strong winds that caused scattered damage and knocked out power in some locations.
The storm came through about 6 p.m., not long after the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
Perhaps the most noticeable damage occurred on Ottawa Avenue, south of Blaine Street, where a couple of utility poles — including one with a transformer — went down. At least two more poles were knocked sideways, including one with a severe lean.
Authorities blocked off traffic as the pole and transformer came down completely across the pavement.
A large tree branch also broke off at Wayne Avenue and Julie Street, bringing down a power line and damaging a street sign. The branch blocked Juliet Street and temporarily closed the intersection.
A large limb from a big tree — perhaps an oak — also came down on top of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office on Defiance’s Biede Avenue, according to Sheriff Doug Engel. While the extent of the damage was unknown, this was the second time in the past couple months that the building has been hit.
The same tree dropped a large branch in a previous storm that not only struck the building, but totaled two employees’ cars and damaged two others.
City firefighters were called out more than once Wednesday evening for power line fires apparently related to tree damage.
Other damage also occurred throughout the city Wednesday while power was knocked out to many electricity customers. This included the east side of Defiance where traffic lights on Second Street — from the Auglaize River to the area of Greenhouse Avenue — were out, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
He said that residents can place their limbs and branches along the street where city crews will pick them up.
A second line of storms came through Defiance about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but that one was associated with heavy rain and apparently no wind damage.
More storm chances are in the area weather forecast through early next week.
