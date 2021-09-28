KAVIC - Stoops
Photo courtesy of Lindsey Roehrig

Stoops Freightliner recently donated $3,000 to Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (K.A.V.I.C.) to provide assistance to Defiance area veterans. Pictured are, from left: Tony Stemen, Stoops Freightliner; Jeff Gast, Stoops; Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics; and Terry Gross, Stoops.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments