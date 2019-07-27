A vehicle stolen from a CSX Railroad facility in Defiance was abandoned and struck by a westbound train early Friday morning on the city’s east side, damaging safety equipment and closing an adjacent crossing to traffic.
The Ford pickup truck was left on the crossing at Squires Avenue, just north of Columbus Avenue, and struck by the train around 12:05 a.m., according to authorities.
The city sent out an advisory at 7:12 a.m. Friday via the Nixle phone notification system, stating that Squires Avenue was closed and delays could be expected on Ottawa Avenue and Railroad Street — west of the crossing.
According to Defiance Police Lt. Scott Campbell, the vehicle was stolen from CSX’s facility on Jackson Avenue. He said the pickup was driven around a stone parking lot near the crossing before being abandoned on the Squires Avenue crossing.
The train struck the pickup head-on, causing heavy damage to the vehicle, and stopped following the collision. No injuries were reported on the train nor was there any derailment, according to Campbell.
The pickup then struck a signal box on the southwest corner of the crossing and damaged a crossing gate.
While the pickup was resting west of the crossing Friday morning, the collateral damage to the signal box and gate closed the crossing.
“We’ve got a pretty big mess,” said Campbell Friday morning. “It’s going to be closed. They (CSX) have to repair the signal box and one of the gates.”
He said around 9 a.m. Friday that city police are looking for “an unknown suspect,” and that “we have a possible lead.” However, he asked that persons with information give officers a call (at 419-784-5050).
Two CSX officials were on the scene this morning examining the pickup and damage. However, they did not comment on the incident.
CSX Railroad Police unit is undertaking an investigation in conjunction with Defiance police.
The Defiance Fire Department was called due to spilled diesel fuel from the pickup truck. According to a fire department report, the county’s EMA office was contacted and noted that handling the spilled fuel would be CSX’s responsibility.
