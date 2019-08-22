Stolen construction equipment from Detroit was recovered Tuesday evening in Defiance County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 p.m., the owner of the stolen Bobcat backhoe reported that the equipment was in Henry County, since he had a locator attached to it.

The suspect’s vehicle was seen westbound on U.S. 24 heading into Defiance County. A Henry County deputy intercepted the vehicle near the Henry/Defiance county line and was able to get it stopped at U.S. 24 and Domersville Road.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene as well.

According to Lt. Cliff Vandemark of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the person in possession of the Bobcat had purchased the equipment from someone, not knowing it was stolen. No charges were filed against that buyer.

