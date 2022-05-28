Jacob Stiltner has been selected as the fifth recipient of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship.
Denny Vetter, son of Cletus, presented the $1,000 scholarship to Stiltner at Ayersville High School’s recent senior breakfast award ceremony.
The scholarship committee reviewed the applications and based its decision on the course of study and the desire for higher education along with academic achievements, extra-curriculum activities and determination.
According to a news release issued by the soil and water district office, Stiltner “learned that he did not need to be a farmer or grow up on a farm to be successful in FFA or agriculture. To earn his achievements, he has always prepared to put in the extra hours — whether it was on the football field, baseball diamond or in the classroom, he was considered a valuable member of the team.”
During his senior year at Ayersville, Stiltner served as president of his class and president of the FFA chapter. He has participated in football, baseball, the quiz bowl team and Spanish Club during his high school years, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
He will be majoring in agriscience education this fall at Ohio State University-Agricultural technical Institute.
Jacob stated that “being a teacher is about waking each day and wanting to instill in people the very values you have been taught your whole life. Being a teacher is about molding students into being great. Finally, being a teacher is about finding a passion to learn with your students and create an atmosphere in the classroom that nourishes growth.”
He said he is looking forward to building the next generation of people wanting to make the world a better place. He remembers when he first recited the “FFA Creed” in 8th grade which states, in part, “I believe in the future of agriculture.”
The SWCD and Defiance Area Foundation partnered to raise funds to establish the Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship for a Defiance County student/resident.
Vetter was a very active district supervisor for more than 20 years, giving many hours of volunteerism and was active in many other organizations also. He received numerous awards and distinctions along with having an impact on soil and water conservation through his farming practices and his leadership, according to the soil and water district press release.
The annual $1,000 college scholarship is meant to “bring back into focus the vital necessity and passion for resource conservation by encouraging college-bound students to consider a career in conservation, natural resources, agriculture or a related field,” the release noted.
