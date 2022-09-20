Harding Road’s reopening still has no definitive date nor does Power Dam Road’s, but things are getting closer.
Those two projects south of Defiance’s corporation limits were addressed during Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting when they also received an update on efforts to bring expanded internet capabilities to the county (see below).
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter reported during his weekly project update that the guardrail for the new Harding Road bridge deck was scheduled to be installed today. Forms used for pouring cement on the bridge were removed last week, he noted.
It was hoped that the bridge over the Auglaize River — which received a new deck — would have reopened by Aug. 12. But delays in removing the old deck pushed things back.
Still, the project is within a 120-day window for closing the road, Schlatter indicated. The bridge had closed on May 23 for contractor Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon to begin working.
The deck was poured in late August.
Also remaining closed is Power Dam Road, just north of the Paulding County line, for a project to build up two low areas south of Bowman Road. Too, the road is being widened between the county line and near the power dam.
The road has been raised five feet in two low areas along the east bank of the Auglaize River. The north low area — which has a stone surface at the moment — is now open to motorists while the south low area is still closed.
Both areas — off limits during most of the construction season — and the rest of the road between there and the power dam will be resurfaced with asphalt.
Schlatter told commissioners that “we don’t have a date yet” for completing the work and resurfacing “but we’re getting closer.”
West of Defiance, he reported that the final chip/seal surface for the relocated Ashwood and Tittle roads along the CSX Railroad tracks is scheduled by Ward Construction, but this may be impacted by Monday morning’s rain.
When this project is completed, the county will have to decide what to do with the short stretches of road that are being abandoned. The right-of-way will still be owned by the county, Schlatter explained, but his office is offering the possibility that this be vacated to the adjacent property owner.
Another large road resurfacing project remains in process on Buckskin Road in Hicksville Township, north of Hicksville.
Cement stabilization work — the same method used for the projects on Ashwood and Tittle roads — is being used on Buckskin Road. This process, in which a cement mixture is used to form the road base, will be completed with an asphalt surface.
Later Monday, Commissioner David Kern made a presentation on his colleagues’ efforts to expand broadband (high-speed internet) capabilities throughout the county.
Commissioners contacted with Lit Communities earlier this year to study the matter at a cost of $84,697. One of the company’s big tasks is to create an accurate map of what county internet capabilities look like.
This is in preparation for a large fiber optic installation project utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners have set aside $2 million for this purpose while Kern noted that costs could run to $12.1 million although this assumes that existing assets would not be utilized. (Projects are expected to be undertaken with local intenet service providers.)
Part of the Lit study included a survey with 402 surveys returned through Wednesday. The results revealed that 47% of respondents do not meet FCC standards for broadband (high-speed) internet.
The project’s goal is to extend high-speed internet to every household in the county, though not everyone would be required to hook into it.
Commissioners will continue to study the data with decisions forthcoming later on fiber optic installation projects.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• held a public hearing with Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization on the Community Housing Impact and Preservation Lead Abatement Program.
She noted that $35,000 is available for lead abatement and another $3,950 for equipment.
Commissiones approved application for the funds.
• met with Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer for an update. She noted that her office is working on ways to streamline government permit processes.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
