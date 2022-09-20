power dam road photo

This photo taken Monday morning shows progress on improving Defiance County’s Power Dam Road, between Bowman Road and the Paulding County line. The road along the east bank of the Auglaize River is being raised in two spots and widened.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Harding Road’s reopening still has no definitive date nor does Power Dam Road’s, but things are getting closer.

