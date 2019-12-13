Although Hicksville resident Marcus Steury comes from a family of hunters, two things set him apart from the rest of his family.
For one thing, he has had spina bifida since birth and has spent most of his life in a wheelchair. “I got my first wheelchair when I was 5,” he said.
For another, he is about to embark on a very special journey unique not only to his family but to most of the rest of the world.
On Feb. 3, 2020, Steury, 35, and his wife Lindsey will be in Reno, Nev., where he will become the latest recipient of the Safari Club International Foundation Pathfinder Award.
“The Safari Club is focused on conservation,” said Steury, “(and) preservation of habitat.”
Steury’s award is presented annually to one or two disabled hunters nationwide “for their life achievements demonstrating their ability to overcome disabling obstacles while remaining engaged in outdoor activities, helping their community and inspiring others,” he said, quoting from the foundation’s web site.
Steury became interested in hunting as a young boy of 12 or 13 observing his father and brother and extended family, all hunters. “It’s one of my passions,” he said. “I love being put in nature and God’s creation.”
The Fort Wayne chapter of Safari Club International nominated Steury for the award, which was a bit of an irony in his eyes since the first time he applied for actual club membership, it was too late. He finally applied in late summer of 2019 and found out in October he was selected as the national winner.
“It’s still surreal,” he said. “It’s humbling to think about all of it.”
Part of the reason he never spent too much time thinking about it was because his disability has been a part of his life since its beginning. “I don’t always think about ‘overcoming disabling obstacles,’” he said. “But when I think about it, I see the extra (time) it takes to do it.”
On Feb. 3, the Steurys will begin to spend five days in Nevada, where they will be a part of the Safari Club International annual convention. “I will attend a gala as part of the festivities, and they’ll award me a trophy,” he said. “There’ll be a fancy meal, and I’ll get to meet all sorts of interesting people. I’m very much looking forward to it.”
Safari Club International is providing round trip air fare, lodging, meal reimbursement and other expenses for the Steurys.
A self-described “planner,” Steury has been doing research about the trip since finding out he was going. “I am figuring out what I’ll be doing, where I’ll be going,” he said. “I want to explore the different exhibits that are there. The building is between 650,000-750,000 square feet; it’s huge.”
One thing he does not know yet is whether his travels will take him farther than Nevada. “I don’t know yet,” he said, “but historically this has included (traveling to) a safari in Africa,” he said. “I’m just going by history.
“I do need licenses (to hunt in Africa), but I believe the outfitter would provide the licenses I’d need.”
Although getting there won’t be half the fun for Steury (“traveling is not a hobby for me,” he said slowly), he is not only pleased for the opportunities he is about to experience but for those who have helped him along the way.
“I’m extremely blessed and fortunate,” he said, “and extremely grateful for the support my family and friends have given me.
“It wouldn’t be possible without God.”
