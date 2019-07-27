Godzilla may be the best known of them, in the Kaiju universe.
Kaiju, which means strange beast, refers to the Japanese genre of giant monsters. It’s also a universe that a trio of individuals from the tri-state region “work in.”
Wayne and Barbi Smith, owners of Last Man Standing in the Northtowne Mall, and Frank Parr of Michigan are the founders of Dragonfyre Studios. The independent media studio has written illustrated novels, a graphic novel, graphic novel crossover, CD-roms, and a mini-movie all set in the world of Kaiju and developed a new card game.
The Smiths and Parr met after seeing each other at several comic cons around the Midwest in 1993. At the time, the Smiths were known in the independent publishing world through their enterprises Illusion Studios and Legacy Entertainment, which was a cooperative with other independent comic book creators. Parr, who owned NewBreed Comix, drew characters and was an inker.
“We did Motor City Comic Con,” Wayne recalled. “He liked our characters and started doodling them. He was an inker and we were desperately in need of one.”
They had worked with superheroes before in their indie comic books and, as comics say, fate stepped in.
“Then I was visiting his house one day and he had all these Kaiju characters around,” Wayne said.
Parr said he had been a fan of Kaiju most of his life. He would watch the old movies anytime they were on TV growing up, even making sure to stay up to see ones playing at 1 a.m.
“Godzilla was the top monster,” Parr said, but added he would watch any Japanese monster movie as a kid.
“I said ‘no one is doing Kaiju characters. Let’s do them,’“ Wayne recalled.
They started to build a universe — Kaijuverse — around Parr’s creature designs. Parr said his favorite character in the universe is Irokus, which was featured in one of the first illustrated novels released by Dragonfyre Studios — “Irokus: Mirror Image.”
The studio also released the illustrated novel “Wendigo: A Deadtime Story.”
Each book in Dragonfyre Studio’s Kaijuverse takes place in a different country and introduces a different Kaiju.
“We did illustrated books on CD-rom. Then we took them to G-Fest in Chicago,” Wayne said.
G-Fest is a family-oriented convention that bills itself as the “largest regular gathering of Godzilla and Japanese monster fans in the world.” Thousands attend the event each year.
“When we started going to G-Fest there wasn’t an artist alley,” Barbi said. “They put us in a hallway.”
Since then the festival has grown and incorporates a full artist alley.
Kaiju fans like what they are seeing coming out of Dragonfyre Studio. Both illustrated novels sold out. The Smiths and Parr then decided to launch their Kaijuverse as graphic novels. The Irokus book sold out quickly.
“We do get fan art of Irokus pictures,” Parr said.
Some fans may even recognize Wayne and Parr.
“We’re in the books a lot,” Wayne said. “We don’t survive (in them).”
Things have continued to progress well.
“Last year we met with Matt Dennion, who writes Kaiju novels,” Wayne said. “His character is Atomic Rex so we did a crossover with him.”
The graphic novel “Irokus X Atomic Rex: Avatars of the Apocalypse Part 1” has been very well received. In addition, Dragonfyre Studios decided to switch from black and white pictures to color for its graphic novels.
“In the 90s you couldn’t afford to do color,” said Barbi. “Now it’s so much easier.”
The second part of the crossover is expected to be completed around the holidays.
The studio also recently came out with a Kaiju Assault Card Game.
“The first expansion pack sold out,” Parr said.
The Smiths said they feel lucky to have been independent creators for as long as they have as their original studio, Illusion Studios, began in 1993.
“That’s a long time,” Wayne said. ”Many people are not around anymore that are independent creators.”
“We’ve gone to schools and taught in art classes how to do comics,” Barbi said.
To find out more about the Kaijuverse or Dragonfyre Studio, visit Last Man Standing in the Northtowne Mall in Defiance or go to Dragonfyre Studio’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.