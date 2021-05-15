This Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., take part in the Settler Encampment at AuGlaize Village. Reenactors, dressed in 1750-1812 costumes, will show you a little about life in early America.

On Friday, homeschool students from Allen County Ind., Allen, Henry and Defiance counties in Ohio gathered at AuGlaize Village to take part in the historical event. Below, students from New Bavaria, Ottawa and Defiance watch the blacksmith work on a knife blade.

