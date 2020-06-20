DUBLIN — For 72 years, State Science Day, a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, has been the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design. This year’s event was to have been held at The Ohio State University on May 9, but was successfully converted to an online competition when it became apparent that a live, in-person event required a cancellation to comply with the state of Ohio’s health and safety mandates to combat the effects of COVID-19.

Hicksville High School received the Harold C. Shaw Memorial Outstanding School Award.

This spring, 797 STEM scholars in grades 5-12 competed for nearly $500,000 in sponsored scholarships and awards. A total of 258 schools participated. State Science Day 2020 was sponsored by the American Electric Power Foundation, Battelle, CAS, Charles River, Kokosing Inc., the Ohio EPA, The Ohio State University, and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority’s College Advantage 529 Plan.

