DUBLIN — For 72 years, State Science Day, a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, has been the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design. This year’s event was to have been held at The Ohio State University on May 9, but was successfully converted to an online competition when it became apparent that a live, in-person event required a cancellation to comply with the state of Ohio’s health and safety mandates to combat the effects of COVID-19.
Hicksville High School received the Harold C. Shaw Memorial Outstanding School Award.
This spring, 797 STEM scholars in grades 5-12 competed for nearly $500,000 in sponsored scholarships and awards. A total of 258 schools participated. State Science Day 2020 was sponsored by the American Electric Power Foundation, Battelle, CAS, Charles River, Kokosing Inc., the Ohio EPA, The Ohio State University, and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority’s College Advantage 529 Plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.