SHERWOOD — At the end of the school day, certain students step into what Fairview Middle School’s engineering and science teacher Ray Breininger describes as a “real world experience” — but although the “real world” is something all teachers try to prepare their students for, this experience is a little bit different.
Breininger, along with fellow teachers Jake Jones and Trisha Schlachter, is in charge of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classes at the school, where all involved are doing their own projects involving coding and programming for electronics.
“The eighth-grqders learn about coding and create their own codes in their projects,” said Breininger. “They assemble the prototype circuitry (and) make sure it works.”
Each of the students’ projects involve housing (or exteriors) that students assemble for their engineering projects. Until recently, the housings had to be made of cardboard or other materials, but now they are constructed with the help of three 3-D printers recently obtained by the school system.
“It’s connecting to 3-D geometry,” said Breininger of the projects. “Students can connect geometry concepts to their computer science.”
Blending science and math concepts with engineering allows the subjects to intermingle and have connections with one another, which is something Breininger definitely approves of.
“This is kind of a preparation for the (high school) engineering class,” he said.
STEM has been a part of the Fairview curriculum for three years, with this being the second group of eighth-graders to take part in the class.
“This gives them an opportunity to play with some real world things and get practical applications for their other classes,” said Breininger.
And while the goals of the class are not lost on the students, the element of fun isn’t lost either, as the students enjoy constructing and troubleshooting their own projects and helping others with theirs.
“It’s a great way to end the day,” said student Brittany Pollard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.