On Thursday, STEM night was held at Defiance College Serrick Hall for teacher Julie Houck’s third-grade class.
Houck is a teacher at Defiance City Schools and a part-time adjunct professor at Defiance College. Together with Dr. Amanda Gilbert of Defiance College, the two hosted a STEM night event at the college for Houck’s class.
The objective of the event was to bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics known as (STEM) to the lower grades and make it hands-on and accessible for local children. Some 25 students from Houck’s class planned to attend.
Tables were set up around the perimeter of the room with different projects on each one to help the third graders learn more about STEM.
One such table was set up by two students Kaylynn Wellman and Sydnie Adkins, both working towards their teaching degrees. They created a science project to help explain the four seasons to the third graders.
One aspect of their display featured a globe with a lamp representing the sun shining on part of it. Students could take a laser thermometer and measure the temperature in different parts of the world and see how the sun effects the seasons, Wellman explained, with the colder parts of the globe showing colder seasons.
Another table was set up to teach the difference between area and perimeter by Mallery Cardarelli. She said that she had seen some grade-school students sometimes confusing the two, and wanted to design a project to help them understand the difference.
Cardarelli’s project had students choose plants to grow in a greenhouse they drew on a piece of paper. Students had to figure out how much area they would need inside their greenhouse to grow their plants. Students then had to figure out what the perimeter was for the fence that would go around their greenhouse.
The aim of STEM night was to bring science and math to students in a hands-on way for the third grade class, both Houck and Gilbert said.
