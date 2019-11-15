STEM initiatives
Photo courtesy of Antwerp schools

Discovery Education partnered with Antwerp Local Schools to host a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) forum for area businesses, colleges and schools last week. During the forum, participants heard from guest speaker Dr. Cindy Moss from Discovery Education, were able to see some of Antwerp Local’s STEM initiatives, and discussed ways schools and businesses can partner in STEM education. Here, from left: fourth-graders Anabelle Bidlack, Mercedees McCoy, Elise Meyer and Kaira Jones test the vehicle they made from straws, paper and Life Savers.

Load comments