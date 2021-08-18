After some delay, steel has been raised for Defiance's new speculation building in the Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road.
The frame for the west side of the building — to measure some 80,000 square-feet — is situated at the end of a new street that extends 600 feet west from Domersville Road on the city's eastside. The building will serve as a shell to attract a new industry or business.
The building is being developed by NAI Harmon Group, Toledo, which owns the 78 acres the structure sits on. The land was provided by the City of Defiance through the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation.
Mayor Mike McCann, who was largely responsible for bringing the Harmon Group to town early in his tenure, had said in February that the building shell might be completed by August. But at least one company interested in the building had favored certain structural improvements, which delayed things, according to McCann.
"... for awhile there was a party interested in the building that wanted some changes in where the overhead doors were and that type of stuff," he explained.
Therefore, "it didn't make sense to get started" before those changes were incorporated in the project.
But getting the building underway is a "big relief," McCann said.
"We knew it was moving forward, but we also knew it had been delayed for very sound reasons," he added. "People who aren't involved in the day-to-day negotiations and conversations, which are quite private, get skeptical because they don't see things happening, and I understand that."
The building figures to be one of several new northside industrial structures that may be going up in the coming year or coming years, if certain plans come to fruition.
Keller Logistics is planning a new packaging facility on East Commerce Drive, just north of the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant. And McCann said there is talk of a second speculation building just south of the one going up in the Harmon Park.
Additionally, the Fort Winchester investment group — which built the industrial spec building on Elliott Road now occupied by the firm DECKED — is considering a similar building in that same area. McCann said a state grant has been awarded to help with it.
"There's projects in the pipeline that are in various stages of development," he said. "Companies are looking at multiple sites, but we'll just kind of have to see where it ends up. The whole process can be exciting, but it's also agonizing."
