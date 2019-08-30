This summer, Harla Long (pictured), math teacher at Antwerp Middle/High School, was able to participate in a unique STEAM opportunity. Long and her daughter, Rayna Moore, were part of a small group that received a private tour of the Neutral Buoyancy Lab, Johnson Space Center and Space Center in Houston, Texas. They met astronaut Dr. Tom Jones, built rockets that they launched on NASA property, and were invited to learn to scuba and complete astronaut training activities in the same pool where astronauts get their scuba certification. Long and Moore experimented with robotics and touched a moon rock and the actual Apollo 17 command capsule, which was the last to take humans to the moon. Long even graduated from astronaut training with a special certificate.
