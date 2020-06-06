• Defiance County

Stay-cation Bible School:

St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host Stay-cation Bible School for youth ages 4 through sixth grade beginning June 22 for four weeks. The title of the Bible School is Rocky Railway, Jesus' Power Pulls Us Through. At the beginning of each week, attendees will receive a Track Pack of supplies. On Mondays, the youth will watch a short video explaining what will take place during the week. On Fridays, the youth will enjoy Bible adventures, Chew Chew snacks, Loco Motion games, crafts, songs and dance. The deadline for registration is June 15. For more information, or to register, call 419-782-7121.

