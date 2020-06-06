• Defiance County
Stay-cation Bible School:
St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host Stay-cation Bible School for youth ages 4 through sixth grade beginning June 22 for four weeks. The title of the Bible School is Rocky Railway, Jesus' Power Pulls Us Through. At the beginning of each week, attendees will receive a Track Pack of supplies. On Mondays, the youth will watch a short video explaining what will take place during the week. On Fridays, the youth will enjoy Bible adventures, Chew Chew snacks, Loco Motion games, crafts, songs and dance. The deadline for registration is June 15. For more information, or to register, call 419-782-7121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.