Abigail Stauffer with special guest Chris Dupont will entertain at the Stroede Center for the Arts as part of the Bands & More series on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Stauffer and Dupont are performing in place of The Small Glories, who due to COVID restrictions, are unable to travel to the United States from Canada at this time. The Stroede Center is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Tickets for Stauffer and DuPont are $15 and are available at the door. To order tickets in advance, visit the Defiance Community Cultural Center (DCCC) website, email dccc@defiancearts.org, or call 419-784-3401.
Abigail Stauffer is a folk artist who features acoustic, pop and neo-soul music. With a style said to be reminiscent of Joni Mitchell, Stauffer’s music and live performances evoke a wide range of emotions in her audiences.
Chris DuPont is a Michigan native tunesmith, known for reimagining the indie/folk paradigm. With an unmistakable tenor, diverse guitar work and a taste for the cinematic, DuPont steers the classic eloquence and lyricism of 70’s folk/Americana into the haze of dream pop.
This concert is sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, The Hubbard Company, State Bank and First Insurance Group. The concert series is presented by the DCCC, which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
Due to an increase in COVID cases, the Stroede Center has made the decision to require all employees to wear masks at our events. For the audience’s safety, all audience members are asked to wear a mask as well.
