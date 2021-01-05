What is the condition of Defiance’s roads and bridges?
The question was answered by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Schlatter provided commissioners with his weekly update on the two departments he manages — the county landfill and the county highway department. On the latter, Schlatter presented his annual recap of the condition of the county’s roads and bridges.
As in all Ohio counties, resurfacing here has benefited from a large increase in state gas tax revenues. (The tax, charged to those who purchase motor vehicle fuel in Ohio, increased on July 1, 2020.)
Schlatter noted that 22.57 miles of the county’s 325 miles of highway were paved in 2020, while the average pavement age is 15.4 miles, dropping from 16.1 miles in 2019. The industry standard is 15 years of life.
“This is the new gas tax money coming into play, and it looks like it’s sustainable,” Schlatter told The Crescent-News Monday.
More than 20 miles of road are planned for repaving this year, he explained, and some of this will occur on roads with old pavement that doesn’t have high traffic volumes. Roads such as Conkle, Openlander, Blanchard, Standley and Schubert, among others, are scheduled for paving this year, according to Schlatter.
“They’re low traffic, but extremely old pavements,” he said. “It’s been 20-25 years since they’ve been paved. They could use a freshening up.”
Last year’s paving total is not a high for Schlatter since he became county engineer in 2005. That came in 2018 when 25.6 miles were paved, he indicated, but eight of those were part of a project on Domersville Road made possible by a federal grant.
That year’s paving effort — which happened before the gas tax increase — was preceded by 13.3 miles in 2017 and followed by 11.7 miles of paving in 2019, according to Schlatter.
Meanwhile, most of the county’s bridges are in “good-excellent” shape, he reported. In fact, 95.8% were in this category, while 2.1% were in “fair” condition and 2.1% were in “poor” condition.
The industry standard age for a bridge is 50 years, and although none was placed last year, approximately 12 were replaced annually from 1995-2005, according to Schlatter’s report.
This has put fewer bridges in need of replacement in recent years. Schlatter credited the efforts of his predecessor (Gaylon Davis) in making that possible.
“There were quite a few years in Gaylon’s terms we were cranking out a lot of bridges,” said Schlatter.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• held a second public hearing on changes to the county’s flood plain management rules, effective Feb. 3. (Additional details of the first hearing held last week and the rules appeared in Saturday’s Crescent-News.)
• handled reorganizational matters for 2021. Commissioner Mick Pocratsky was elected chairman of the commissioners’ three-member board, while Ryan Mack was chosen vice chairman. David Kern is the third commissioner, beginning his first term this year. Regular meetings will continue to be held on Mondays and Thursdays, with study sessions on Wednesdays. Each of the three commissioners also was given assignments for various committees and boards.
