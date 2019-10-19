1. Federal statistics show school buses are the safest way for students to get to and from school.
2. School buses reduce traffic. By the American School Bus Council’s estimate, one yellow bus takes the place of 36 cars.
3. School buses boost attendance by ensuring transportation for countless students who wouldn’t otherwise have a reliable way to get to school.
4. According to research, there are more than 470,000 school buses in the U.S., and they transport some 26.7 million students daily. That’s more than three times the population of New York City.
5. Ohio has nearly 15,000 buses transporting more than 800,000 students to school traveling almost a million miles each day. The length of the U.S. interstate highway system is 49,500 miles, so Ohio buses travel the entire length 20 times each day.
6. Yellow has been the standard color for school buses since 1939, when it was adopted at a conference that would later become known as the National Congress on School Transportation.
7. The first National School Bus Safety Week, organized by consultant Dick Fischer, took place in 1970.
8. Ohio’s School bus Road-e-o is now held in October each fall. The competitions are designed to test and increase drivers’ operational and safety skills. Participants who score 80 percent or more of the total possible points at a regional or state competition, may use that event toward their six-year recertification. The top six drivers at each regional qualify to compete at the state road-e-o. Winners from the state go on to an international event in July.
9. Ohio instituted higher construction standards for buses than federal requirements, including high-back seats and stronger floors, which means buses sold in Ohio can be sold in any other state, but not the other way around.
10. The requirement for all school bus drivers in the U.S. to obtain a commercial driver’s license went into effect in 1992. Ohio drivers must complete the following pre-service requirements:
• 15 hours of classroom instruction.
• 12 hours of behind the wheel instruction with an on-board instructor (OBI).
• Four hours annually of safety training.
• Complete re-certification every six years.
11. Stop arms have been federally required on all new school buses since 1992, but even though stop arms literally mean that other vehicles must stop for the school bus, many motorists don’t seem to get the message.
12. Thirty-eight states, including Ohio, report the number of school buses that are passed each day with their stop-arms. According to the statistics from those 38 states, approximately 96,000 buses are passed illegally each day.
