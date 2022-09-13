COLUMBUS — Ohio’s deer archery season opens statewide Sept. 24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
“Deer hunting is a tradition in Ohio,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Throughout the season and beyond, hunting-related tourism, equipment sales, and license sales generate revenue in Ohio from hunters across the nation, with much of that revenue being directed back to the state’s wildlife.”
The 2021-22 deer season saw a record 95,303 deer taken with a bow. That’s about 48% of the total harvest. Archery hunting continues to grow in popularity, partially driven by the accessibility of crossbow hunting, according to ODNR. Approximately 71% of Ohio’s bow harvest was with a crossbow, although compound, recurve and longbows remain in favor of many archers.
Bowhunters can find hunting opportunities near them on both public and private land. The Ohio landowner-hunter access partnership incentivizes landowners to allow hunters access to their property. Hunters can obtain a free daily permit to gain hunting access on private lands via the HuntFish OH mobile app or at wildohio.gov. To date, 18,400 acres of private land are accessible through the OLHAP program.
October and November are the most popular months for bow hunters because of increased deer activity during the breeding season, ODNR explained. Archery season continues until Feb. 5, 2023. Ohio offers additional seasons for hunters to pursue deer.
Youth-only firearms hunting is open for hunters under the age of 18 the weekend of Nov. 19-20. The seven-day deer gun season is Nov. 28-Dec. 4, with a bonus weekend Dec. 17-18. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 7-10, 2023.
A deer management permit costs $15 and may be used to harvest antlerless deer. Deer management permits are used to improve the overall health of Ohio’s deer population and create better hunting opportunities, ODNR noted. Deer management permits are valid on private land and select public hunting areas until Nov. 27, and during authorized controlled hunts.
Archery season opened in the chronic wasting disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties on Saturday, with an early gun season in those counties from Oct. 8-10. Find complete details in the 2022-23 hunting and trapping regulations.
