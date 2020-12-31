COLUMBUS — Pending legislation concerning criminal drug reform and a veto override measure will be going nowhere here as 2020 winds down.
Senate Bill 3 (SB 3), which drew fierce opposition from law enforcement officials and prosecutors because it would have reduced penalties for certain drug offenses, has remained in committee.
Meanwhile, Republicans have not brought forward a promised override attempt of Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 311 (SB 311), which would have set limitations on some state officials’ authority during a pandemic.
SB3’s most concerning provision for law enforcement were stipulations on possession amounts and a corresponding reduction of some potential charges from felonies to misdemeanors.
Proponents felt the bill would provide more treatment options for first-time, or low-level, offenders, and unburden them with a felony conviction while they address their addictions and try to be productive citizens.
The legislation had passed the Ohio Senate easily (25-4) on June 30, with many Republicans in support, including 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon. But it got held up in the Ohio House and remained in committee.
Although opponents expect the bill to be reintroduced in the next Ohio General Assembly, which will be seated on Monday, they are pleased it did not pass for now.
“I’m obviously elated for the fact that it stalled out,” said Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit which investigates drug trafficking crimes. “There are reasons why it stalled out, and they’re probably very valid reasons. If it’s reintroduced — and I expect it to be because they want some kind of change — I hope they would inquire with the experts before making a 550-page bill that they needed thin down to begin with.”
The latter comment is a reference to SB 3’s 546 pages, which includes numerous provisions.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, who did not get a chance to vote on SB 3, said he would not have supported it in its present form.
“I just feel if SB 3 would have become law things would have gotten worse and we would have more people not worried about getting caught (possessing drugs),” he said. “A misdemeanor is not as serious as a felony.”
If SB 3 or something similar is reintroduced, Riedel said, “I wouldn’t support it either unless it changes dramatically in its current version.
“I did not support it in the first place,” he explained. “I just felt like it’s important that you not take that stick away. It’s important that a judge has that option. I just feel if SB 3 would have become law I personally believe things would have gotten worse and we would have more people just not worried about getting caught.”
McColley told The Crescent-News Wednesday that he isn’t sure the legislation will be reintroduced in the 134th General Assembly that will sit for the next two years. If not, he believes there will be further discussions about what it seeks to do.
“I’m sure there will be further conversation on what we can do in this area in eliminating the barriers that are created in felony convictions, particularly those who suffer from addiction,” he said. “I’m not sure SB 3 will be introduced in its present form.”
While the House won’t bring forward SB 3 for a vote, Republicans have decided not to attempt to override DeWine’s veto of SB 311.
The bill passed the General Assembly in September and would have established limitations on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) ability to issue mandatory quarantine or isolation orders during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, but was vetoed by DeWine.
Republicans believed they had the votes to override the governor, but Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof did not bring the measure forward.
“I’m extremely disappointed,” Riedel said Wednesday night. “... We actually sent a letter to President Obhof last Wednesday which all 61 House members signed ... saying the votes are here and urging him to start the override process. ... We never heard a word from him.”
Added McColley: “Despite the efforts of myself and many other members of the Senate to bring the vote up to override the veto of Senate Bill 311, we were not allowed to do so. I am incredibly disappointed that we did not override the governor’s veto ... not only for the legislature to restore its legislative power, but I’m also disappointed for the people of Ohio who need relief and another voice at the table to provide a check on the governor’s emergency power. It is my plan to continue to fight to restore checks and balances to Ohio’s government with legislation that will be introduced at the next General Assembly that starts in January.”
