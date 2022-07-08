The new boundaries for Ohio's Statehouse seats are quite a bit different than during the last election for them in November 2020.
The Aug. 2 primary will feature the area's only contested Statehouse election — for the 82nd House District. Like elsewhere, the boundaries have changed after a federal court recently stopped repeated challenges to Ohio's Republican-led redistricting efforts.
Ultimately, the federal court decided to go with one of the previous maps that had been selected by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. That ruling allowed the election for the next General Assembly that will convene in 2023 to go forward on Aug. 2.
While the boundaries impact this year's elections, they won't actually go into effect until January.
The following is a brief summation of the local changes:
Before
47th District: Included most of Fulton County (including Archbold and Wauseon) and the western part of Lucas County. Republican Derek Merrin of Maumee has represented the 47th District for the past several years.
81st House District: Included Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, and the southeast corner of Fulton County. Republican Jim Hoops of Napoleon has represented this district for several years, returning to the Statehouse after having served in the position some years ago.
82nd House District: Included Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County. Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance has represented the district for the past six years, but will be stepping down at year's end after an unsuccessful run for the U.S. 9th District in May.
1st Senate District: Included Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams and Van Wert counties as well as parts of Auglaize, Fulton and Logan counties. The seat has been represented by Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon.
2nd Senate District: Included most of Fulton County (including Archbold and Wauseon) as well as counties outside the area (Erie, Ottawa and Wood, and part of Lucas County). The seat has been represented by Republican Theresa Gavarone of Huron, who also ran unsuccessfully in May for the Republican nomination in the U.S. 9th District race.
After
• 81st District: Will include Fulton, Henry and Williams counties as well as the five northern townships of Defiance County (Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington). Hoops is the only candidate in the district for a two-year term beginning in January.
• 82nd District: Will include the southern part of Defiance County (minus Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships) as well as Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties. Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County are the Republican candidates on Aug. 2, with the winner facing Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert County in November for a two-year term beginning in January.
• 1st Senate District: Includes all Defiance six-county area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) as well as Hancock, Hardin and Van Wert counties, and part of Logan County). McColley is expected to continue as the senator here for a four-year term beginning in January 2023 as he is unopposed in the Republican primary on Aug. 2, and Democrats have not fielded a candidate this year.
• 47th District: Eliminated in the Defiance six-county area and becomes the name for a district in southwest Ohio.
• 2nd Senate District: Eliminated from the Defiance six-county area and will continue to represent many of the same Toledo/Bowling Green-area counties in the Ohio Senate.
