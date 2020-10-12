LYONS — Two men were injured when their vehicle struck a house near here on Sunday morning.
The driver, Dontae Wilbon, 34, Milwaukee, Wis., sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon. His passenger, Brandy Rooker, 33, Woodhaven, Mich., was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, for non-life threatening injuries.
According to troopers of the Toledo post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 9:32 a.m., Wilbon’s vehicle was westbound on U.S. 20 near Ohio 108, when it went off the left side of the road, striking a tree and an occupied house in Fulton County’s Chesterfield Towship.
Alcohol is not a factor in the crash. Safety belts were not being used by either occupant.
Troopers reported that no residents were injured as a result of the crash. U.S. 20 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while crews cleared the crash site.
Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Lyons and Morenci, Mich., fire departments.
The crash remains under investigation.
