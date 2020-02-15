NAPOLEON — Ohio’s first-term treasurer paid a visit to Henry County commissioners here Friday morning, reviewing an upcoming initiative his office is about to begin and other topics.
Treasurer Robert Sprague — a Findlay area state representative before his election to a state office in November 2018 — also inquired about the local business climate and listened to matters of greatest interest to county officials, including a few infrastructure projects (see related story on page A2).
An initiative his office will begin in late spring is called Results Ohio, which could award local governments and foundations for new means-tested programs that help solve problems.
The plan, he indicated, is for state officials to track a program for three years to determine its impact. If a program is successful, Sprague explained, the state will cover the expense retroactively.
“... so if you’re able to come up with a pilot program and you’re able to do something creative locally and it works, the state’s willing to pay for it and buy it back,” said Sprague. “But you got to prove that it’s producing results. That’s why we’re calling it Results Ohio. And the idea here is really also to get some private philanthropic dollars involved with helping solve some of our problems.”
The “results” will be judged through an “independent” assessment, according to Sprague.
“Essentially what happens is a philanthropic group, private nonprofit would come and they would run our pilot program for two years or three years,” he stated.”We would have an independent third-party measure the results. ... If they’ve had success, the state pays for the pilot project in arrears, and that half-million project, that half-million dollars would go back to the community foundation. They could then reinvest it back into another place in the community and you would have a program that deals with your problem that works. So, it’s an idea to get some creative solutions on the board. We’re very excited about it.”
Other existing programs through the state treasurer’s office highlighted by Sprague included the Ag-LINK, offering cheaper lending rates for agribusinesses; STAR Ohio, providing political subdivisions with investment opportunities in financial markets; and Ohio Checkbook.com, in which governments place their financial transactions online.
A Sprague aid (public affairs liaison Pat McCauley) also spoke briefly about the STABLE Account program that offers financial avenues for persons with special needs.
But Sprague was not in Napoleon just to discuss programs offered through his office. Before that, he asked local officials such as Kevin Garringer, the county auditor, and Lisa Spiess, county treasurer, how things are going while discussing issues of local interest with commissioners Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt.
Garringer told Sprague that the county’s finances are “solid” with sales taxes up and some $10 million in property taxes coming from Rover Pipeline. However, 60-65% of that will be going to the county’s schools, Garringer indicated.
As of Friday morning, Spiess explained, Rover Pipeline had not paid its property taxes for the first half of 2020. A 10% penalty would be assessed after Saturday, she said.
When Rover pays its taxes, they will represent the county’s largest taxpayer “by far,” according to Garringer. The second-closest would be about $3 million, he said.
Meanwhile, Hastedt informed Sprague that the county’s biggest issue is drug abuse, and its corollary problems.
“... can’t keep people clean and they don’t want to work,” said Hastedt.
This has contributed to an increase in foster care needs, according to Miller.
“What you find is these children that come out of this environments — they have to have additional services that you don’t receive in a traditional foster home,” said Miller. “For our county we should have — maybe at the max — 15 children that are in custody. We’re over 30 in our custody.”
After visiting Napoleon Friday morning, Sprague also stopped in Paulding and Wauseon among local counties.
