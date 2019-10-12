COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) approved nearly $398 million for construction and development of 20 projects focused on improving roadway capacity and reducing congestion.
The projects recommended for construction funding included on the draft list are:
• $38 million for widening of I-75 (Phase 8 of Through the Valley) in Hamilton County.
• $79 million for widening of I-475 and construction of a new interchange at U.S. 20A in Lucas County.
• $38 million for intersection and interchange improvements along Ohio 32 (Eastern Corridor Segment 4A) in Clermont County.
• $10 million for construction of northbound express lanes on I-71 between Stringtown Road and I-270 in Franklin County.
• $65 million for widening and interchange improvements along I-77 from Arlington Road to I-77, I-277, and U.S. 224 in Summit County.
• $8 million for interchange improvements to U.S. 40 and Dayton International Airport Access Road in Montgomery County.
• $73 million for interchange improvements at I-270 and I-70 (Phase 1 of the Far East Freeway) in Franklin County.
• $18 million for widening of Ohio 18 between the city of Medina and I-71 in Medina County.
• $8 million for improvements to the U.S. 36 and Ohio 37 intersection and associated railroad bridge replacement in Delaware County.
• $4.3 million for improvements to the U.S. 33 and Ohio 161 Interchange in Union County, bringing TRAC’s total to commitment for construction of this project to $11.3 million.
“While more than 90 cents of every dollar we invest into roads and bridges goes to maintaining our existing system, we still have to address congestion and enhance capacity where it makes sense,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “Just a few months ago, ODOT was struggling to fund maintaining our roads and bridges. Money for major new projects wasn’t even a thought. However, thanks to an increase in the state’s motor fuel tax — a user fee — we’ve been able to move forward with these much-needed projects.”
TRAC received 27 applications for transportation projects requesting nearly $925 million for development or construction funding. This vote takes TRAC one step closer to wrapping up a year-long process of receiving and reviewing applications for major new transportation funding projects throughout the state.
TRAC was established by the Ohio General Assembly in 1997. It is charged with developing and overseeing a project selection process for major new transportation capacity projects that cost more than $12 million.
