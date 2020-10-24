Judi French understands all too well the challenge — and importance — of this year’s campaign for two Ohio Supreme Court seats, including her own.
Seeking a second, six-year term, the Republican incumbent justice, is not only opposed for re-election by Democrat Jennifer Brunner — an appeals court judge and the state’s former secretary state from 2007-11 — but the outcome of her race and one other could change the orientation of the court.
French spoke about this and other topics with The Crescent-News Friday morning during a visit to Defiance.
A second Republican incumbent supreme court justice, Sharon Kennedy, joins French on the ballot this fall. She too is opposed by a Democrat (John O’Donnell) in seeking re-election to a new six-year term next year.
The election is key because, as things stand, the state’s supreme court is made up of five Republicans and two Democrats.
The supreme court races appear on the ballot as nonpartisan, but they are subject to partisan designations when they file for their party’s primary. And, the justices’ judicial philosophy are often informed by their party allegiance.
So, a flip of even one seat on Nov. 3, much less two, could change the nature of many 4-3 rulings, according to French. She said the court presently has a consistently “conservative” majority.
“With two seats up, this is for the balance of the supreme court,” she said. “And really, even aside from those party labels, depending on the issue, we might be 4-3, not 5-2. It kind of bounces around a little bit. And so, losing one seat, let alone two, really changes the majority on the Ohio Supreme Court.”
While understanding what is at stake this election, French is respectful of the challenge she faces in defeating Brunner, a judge on the Ohio 10th District Court of Appeals in Columbus since 2014.
“This is a formidable opponent,” said French, 58, of Grandview Heights, a Columbus suburb. “I know that there is more energy on the Democrat side this time because of how well they did in 2018 (two of their candidates won seats on the supreme court that year), and so I have felt their energy all along. It has been a tough race from the very beginning.”
Her campaign for that started about two years ago, she said. Since then she’s visited all 88 Ohio counties, a tour she’s completed several times during her nearly eight years on the supreme court.
“It’s been a solid two years,” French explained. “Really, once the last campaign was over, once we hit Election Day 2018, then I felt like I was up, and so I’ve been traveling ever since then, getting all around the state.”
When in Defiance Friday, she described her philosophy as a “textualist.”
“In simplest terms I think I have to be an umpire, a careful umpire,” she said. “I have to call balls and strikes. I can’t let my own personal biases enter into the cases that I have to resolve, so I think for me that means that I need to be restrained. So, I would describe my judicial philosophy as being a textualist.
“When it comes to interpreting statutes you look at the text, you look at the common words that are used and that’s how you apply it,” she added. “I think a lot of different words would describe it too, whether that’s one of judicial restraint, and that just means that I respect the other branches of government. I think that my role is a limited one.”
Asked whether she expects to see cases arrive on the supreme court in the next years concerning the response to the coronavirus situation, she said that may be “inevitable,” and long-lasting.
While some related matters have come before the court already, she said, “I think it’s inevitable that we’re going to get some of these questions relating to the governor’s authority, relating to whether there’s been a taking. That’s been one of the questions — ‘did the government take my property, and now do you owe me compensation because you took my property as a result of the pandemic?’
“Right now the ones that are most live out there are in the federal courts,” French continued. “So, I know we’re going to be seeing it in ... the state supreme courts and the federal courts. And I think they’re going to be here for awhile.”
Off the bench, French noted that “I’ve really tried to use my voice as a justice for making the judiciary better. And one of my primary goals is to make the judicial system fair for everybody, make sure we have equal access, so even if there are individuals out there that can’t afford a lawyer they can still get the services that they need.”
French was first appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court by then Ohio Gov. John Kasich for a two-year unexpired (2013-15). In November 2014, she defeated O’Donnell — Kennedy’s opponent this year — by 12 percentage points.
Like Brunner now, French also served as a 10th District Court of Appeals judge (from 2004-12) prior to her supreme court appointment.
