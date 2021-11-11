COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a local public hearing regarding Grover Hill Wind, LLC's proposal to construct an up to 150-megawatt wind‑powered electric generation facility in Latty Township in Paulding County.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the Paulding County OSU Extension Hall, 503 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding.
The purpose of the hearing is to allow members of the public to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.
If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.
Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the May 17 Ohio Department of Health order, unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.
The Grover Hill wind project would consist of up to 23 turbines and associated facilities located across approximately 9,600 acres of land. Additional information regarding the proposed wind facility is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 20-0417-EL-BGN.
The Ohio Power Siting Board reviews applications for the construction of major utility facilities in Ohio. Together with Ohio's elected officials, citizen stakeholders and the energy industry, the board strives to build a strong and competitive foundation for Ohio's future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.