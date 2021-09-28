COLUMBUS GROVE — On Tuesday, troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single vehicle roll over crash near here on Ohio 12 near County Road 7 in Putnam County.
At approximately 8 a.m., a 2001 BMW 325 convertible, driven by Jordan Vogt, 18, Columbus Grove, was traveling east on Ohio 12 when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the road and through a creek.
Vogt's vehicle struck the embankment and began to roll before striking farm equipment and coming to rest. He was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries.
Pandora Fire and EMS transported Vogt to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s in Lima where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Ohio 12 was shut down for approximately one hour while the crash was being investigated.
Reportedly, Vogt was not wearing a safety belt and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Assisting troopers on scene was the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Pandora Police Department and Pandora Fire Department and EMS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone to maintain a safe speed and to wear a safety belt every trip, every time.
