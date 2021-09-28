PAULDING — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Ohio 613 west of Township Road 159, in Brown Township in Paulding County.
Troopers determined Patricia S. Billingsly, 48, of Columbia, Tenn., was driving a 1999 Plymouth Voyager van when it went off the left side of the roadway.
Billingsly swerved and lost control of the van, which struck a farm access drive and overturned, ejecting Billingsly.
She succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene and was transported by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital.
Ohio 613 was closed for approximately 45 minutes following the crash during the investigation and scene clean up.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Coroner and Oakwood Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.
