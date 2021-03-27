COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives concurred Thursday with Senate amendments to House Bill 74, the state’s 2022-23 transportation budget.
This budget bill would appropriate approximately $4.33 billion in fiscal year 2022 and $4.04 billion in fiscal year 2023.
“It is important to support Ohio’s transportation industries so that existing projects can be improved and new ones can occur,” said Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance who voted for the measure.
Under the agreed upon bill, approximate agency appropriations over the biennium are as follows:
• $6.5 billion to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which supports infrastructure, highways, roads, bridge construction and maintenance, and public transportation.
• $1.4 billion to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, including $50 million in each fiscal year to the Ohio Highway Patrol.
• $119 million to the Ohio Public Works Commission’s local transportation improvement program.
• $30 million to the Ohio Development Services Agency’s roadwork development grant program.
Fiscal year 2022 appropriations for ODOT include about $333 million in stimulus funding from the consolidated appropriations act passed by the U.S. Congress in December 2020. Some $126 million of this will be provided to local governments to cover lost revenue from pandemic travel restrictions.
ODOT plans to dedicate approximately $60 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2023 to major new projects through the Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC).
The transportation budget heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.
