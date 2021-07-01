The director of the Ohio Development Services Agency paid a visit to the Defiance Dream Center on Wednesday, to learn about the life coaching/workforce development programs offered at the Dream Center as part of a tour through northwest Ohio.
Lydia Mihalik, was welcomed by Bill Lammers, executive director of the Dream Center, and representatives from Ohio Means Jobs, Northwest State Community College, the Defiance County Economic Development Office, and Ohio House 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
It was the second stop on a three-stop tour for Mihalik, who first visited Van Wert, and lastly Toledo, to share news of Ohio Historic Tax Credits received by those communities due to projects taking place there.
The stop at Defiance was to learn about what the Dream Center has to offer, and to tour the facility, which includes automotive and construction workshops.
“I’m very impressed with the holistic/wrap-around approach that is taking place here at the Dream Center, and to learn about how it’s working,” said Mihalik following a tour of the facility. “It’s inspiring, and it’s clearly making a difference. What I like about the way workforce development is taking place in Ohio, is that local communities are collaborating to serve their neighbor, just like you are doing here, so congratulations.
“I want you to know that I want to be as helpful as I can, to get more workforce investment to places like the Dream Center,” continued Mihalik. “I don’t know what that’s going to look like right now, but we will do our best to be helpful, so that programs like the ones undertaken here can help show people their potential. That is more valuable than anything.”
Mihalik discussed the possibility of Lammers coming to an Ohio Development Services Agency meeting to share the story of the Dream Center, or perhaps, scheduling a meeting at the Dream Center to share the story. Lammers quickly agreed to either of those possibilities.
“We had a great opportunity to go to Van Wert this morning to see the incredible transformation taking place downtown there through collaborative investments, and to announce an Ohio Historic Tax Credit,” said Mihalik. “After that, we came here, after being invited by Bill and Craig, to see what is happening here. I have to tell you, I knew it was exciting, I didn’t realize it was this amazing.
“This is, again, another great example of how collaboration can have an impact on the lives of individuals here in northwest Ohio,” continued Mihalik. “It’s exciting to get back out and make visits like these, it was pretty standard (before COVID), because our agency invests a lot of resources into communities, individuals, businesses and entities on an annual basis. It’s nice to get out and see what’s happening, interact and hear the stories.”
Mihalik explained she is very impressed with the way the Dream Center offers more than just workforce development skills.
“The Dream Center offers hope to people, and allows those individuals who take part in the programs here to reach their God-given potential,” said Mihalik. “I believe this is a model that could be replicated in other parts of the state, and it’s exciting to see the holistic way in which they’re executing their mission to achieve wonderful results.”
The director went on to share the agency launched a new grant program Tuesday to help some businesses negatively affected by COVID. Grant money is available for: food and beverage establishments; entertainment venues; lodging establishments; and new small businesses.
For more information, or for an application, go to businesshelp.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.