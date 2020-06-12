NAPOLEON — A representative of the Ohio Secretary of State's Office told Henry County commissioners Thursday morning that in-person voting is the plan for the November election.
Jacob Huner, regional liaison for Secretary Frank Larose, spoke with commissioners electronically via Zoom technology during commissioners regular meeting here Thursday.
"... our office is committed to having in-person voting on Nov. 3," Huner told commissioners. "While we understand that the seriousness of the (coronavirus) pandemic dictated it, Ohioans are used to having three forms of voting, whether it be absentee, the month of early voting that we have or in-person voting. And we are committed to having Nov. 3 as normal (an) election as the pandemic dictates."
If this goal is met, it would return Ohio elections to its format before the postponed March 17 primary when all voting eventually took place via absentee balloting and the United States Postal Service (USPS).
However, there may be some changes, Huner indicated, such as reducing the number of polling locations through legislation in the Ohio General Assembly.
"... we're looking specifically for greater flexibility for county administration of in-person voting," he said.
Pending legislation would reduce the necessary number of poll workers, whose average age is "well over the (coronavirus) risk age, according to Huner.
Another legislative change in pending House Bill 680 would push back the absentee ballot request deadline from the day before the election to the Tuesday before the election.
"This gives USPS some valuable time to deliver those ballots," he said. "One thing that we did see in the 2020 primary election was folks requested their absentee ballot and waited for up to two weeks to receive their ballots because they could have been stuck up in Detroit or somewhere in the USPS network unaccounted for."
Additionally, Huner made mention of the pending amendment of Senate Bill 191 allowing voters to request absentee ballots online. He noted that this would allow more efficient correction of voter errors in the application process.
While Huner addressed the November balloting, he also noted cybersecurity measures taken last year by the state to protect Ohio's electoral system. The danger, he explained, is not in illegally changing votes, but potentially tinkering with registration lists.
"The reality is these bad actors wouldn't be able to change any votes," Huner said. "As you all know our election equipment isn't connected to the Internet in any way, shape and form. But things like our voter registration system is subject to these (cyber) attacks. These actors aren't looking to change any votes. What they want to do is cast doubt on the system we elect our leaders through, which is tragic."
With the upgrades, Huner believes Ohio's elections are as secure as ever.
"Now that this election's cybersecurity directive has been implemented 100%, we can say without a shadow of a doubt, that Ohio's election system is the most updated, the most secure that it's ever been. We're proud to say that."
He said the state transferred $50,000 from the federal Help America Vote Act to each county board of elections to assist in security measures.
However, Commissioner Glenn Miller expressed concern about unfunded mandates required for cybersecurity upgrades. He wanted to know who should pay for some $15,000 in unbudgeted county IT labor costs for mandates not funded by the state.
"I'm still trying to figure out where we're going to plug that hole in our budget," said Miller, adding that he wasn't going to let the matter drop.
Huner said he would look into it.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• discussed renovation of the front desk at the Henry County Senior Center on Napoleon's Rohrs Street with director Penni Bostelman. The estimated cost is $15,989, but Bostelman indicated that she is working on tweaking this. She also noted that the senior center's landscaping is being redone.
• passed a resolution approving agreement with "Autoagent" software for implementing an online payment opportunity for tax bills.
• held a Zoom meeting with Brian Mosier, principal with the firm Clark Schaefer Hackett, which is handling the county's annual audit.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
