COLUMBUS — Talk to local Republican legislators about federal money promised to Ohio’s state government in the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” and you’ll get a different vibe from them than you will when speaking with local government officials (see related story Page A1).
All totaled, Ohio is destined to receive $11 billion, half of which will go to local political subdivisions, the other half going to state government. But Republicans Craig Riedel of Defiance — representing Ohio’s 82nd House District — and Rob McColley of Napoleon — Ohio’s 1st District senator — are concerned that the state share has too many strings attached, thus preventing tax relief.
“The unfortunate thing about the American Rescue Plan is that it ties numerous strings to each state that mandate what the state can and cannot do,” McColley stated Friday. “One such restriction is that a state cannot cut its taxes if it accepts the money. The last thing we need is Joe Biden (New York) Sen. Chuck Schumer and (U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi telling the Ohio legislature how it must enact its fiscal policy.
“Unlike Illinois, New York and other blue states (controlled by Democrats), Ohio has balanced its budget on solid fiscal footing,” continued McColley. “A tax cut would be a welcome shot in the arm for our recovering economy, and unless that restriction gets lifted, we should take a serious look at whether it is a good idea to accept those funds at all.”
His comment refers only to the $5.5 billion that Ohio’s state government will receive.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed an injunction in federal court Wednesday trying to overturn the prohibition on using rescue plan funds for tax relief measures.
“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost stated in a recent press release.
Riedel also expressed some hesitancy about the $5.5 billion the state is scheduled to receive.
“I think that Congress has lost complete discipline when it comes to continually spending what they don’t have,” he said. “I would much rather give this money back to Washington. They are holding a gun to our head saying you can’t reduce your taxes. That’s wrong. You can’t be telling us how we’re going to tax. That’s even more reason to say, ‘keep your money.’ ... If I had my druthers, we would not accept the $5.5 billion. I do not believe we need it.”
Riedel noted that the state has a $2.7 billion general fund balance — sometimes referred to the “rainy day fund” — so it has been doing okay despite the coronavirus situation.
If the state keeps the money, Riedel said he hasn’t given a lot of thought as to how it might be used, but he offers one idea — conceding that it probably would not be allowed — paying back the $1.6 million Ohio borrowed from the federal government to pay unemployment benefits that spiked under the coronavirus situation.
Of the $5.5 billion generally, Riedel said: “I don’t know if we know what to do with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.