ARCHBOLD — Four County ADAMhs Board CEO Rob Giesige had good financial news to report to the board recently during its first virtual meeting of the new fiscal year. Both state allocations and the second quarter property tax disbursements were either unchanged or slightly higher than anticipated.
As the last fiscal year ended, it was not clear if the first half economic down turn caused by the coronavirus would lead to a reduction in either state funding or property tax collections or both for the ADAMhs Board. However, Giesige reported that property tax revenue was actually up nearly $200,000 over the previous year due to additional tax revenue from the natural gas pipelines.
Although several state grants are still up in the air, he said that it now appears state allocations will remain at last year’s level.
As a result, the board approved three additional contracts that had been held up until revenue was known.
Williams County Jobs and Family Services will receive $30,000 to fund school-based services for victims of abuse and neglect.
Some $25,000 was approved for Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to represent the interests of children who are involved in placement and custody cases in Henry, Defiance and Williams counties.
And, Pillars of Success in Napoleon will receive up to $15,000 help with transitional housing and supportive services for families or single parents with children while the parents are in early recovery from a substance use issue.
In other action, the board approved a Title XX contract for up to $90,000 with Quadco Rehabilitation Center to provide vocational and employment services.
Two residential placement contracts were also approved: Oak Haven Residential Care in Cloverdale, up to $10,000 for a shared placement of an adult with the Putnam County ADAMhs Board; and the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert, up to $10,000 for the placement of an adolescent.
A vacancy on the board was filled by Wayne Smith of Liberty Center. He was appointed to a four-year term by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
It was also noted that the board has completed its annual review of the chief executive officer.
Giesige added that the board will continue to hold virtual meetings for most of this year or until state meeting guidelines are changed to require in person meetings.
