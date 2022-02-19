COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2022 Training Reimbursement grants, which includes 208 fire departments in 70 counties throughout the state totaling $456,743.70.
“We’re committed to providing next-level training to any current and prospective firefighter so all are equipped to go home safely at the end of their shift,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Through training reimbursement and other grant programs, our office strives to get financial support into communities served by those first responders.”
While all firefighters, career or volunteer, are required to have the same level of basic training for state certification, this grant helps fire departments go beyond the basics to complete more advanced, nationally recognized training.
The following local fire departments were included in the grants:
• Noble Township, Defiance County, was awarded $450.00.
• Delta Community Fire Department, Fulton County was awarded $1,900.
• Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, Fulton County was awarded $375.00.
• Monroe Township Fire Department, Henry County was awarded $450.00.
• Napoleon Fire Department, Henry County was awarded $50.00.
• Pleasant Township, Henry County was awarded $450.00.
• Continental Fire Department, Putnam County was awarded $1,340.00.
• Bryan Fire Department, Williams County, was awarded $19,645.00.
Fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, annual number of fire incidents and the resident population served by the fire department. The State Fire Marshal Training Reimbursement grant application period opens every December.
